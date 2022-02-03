MetroLink service shut down between some Illinois stations

ST. LOUIS – The snow is still causing problems for MetroLink Thursday morning.

Service is shut down from the Emerson Park Station to the Shiloh-Scott Station in Illinois. Riders will be transferred to buses or shuttles to get between those stations.

Crews were able to fix the issues overnight that shut down train service between Lambert Airport and the UMSL South Station. That route is up and running again Thursday morning.

Also, all MetroLink trains will only be single cars Thursday instead of two cars. Riders on all routes should allow extra time to get to their destinations.