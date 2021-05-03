Mets fire hitting coaches after loss to Cardinals Monday

ST. LOUIS- With team star Francisco Lindor in a prolonged slump to start the season, the New York Mets announced after Monday night’s 6-5 loss to the Cardinals that it had fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater.
Hugh Quattlebaum, just hired this offseason as the organization’s minor league director of hitting development, has been named hitting coach, with Kevin Howard, who also had just come aboard this offseason as farm director, moving into the assistant’s role.
The Mets have the 10th ranked offense in the National League and 20th overall in Major League Baseball.
The move comes after the team scored 5,8 and 5 runs respectively over the last three games including Monday night at Busch Stadium. But the lack of offense has already spoiled two starts this season by Mets ace Jacob deGrom, including one last week against the Boston Red Sox.
Howard was a one-time Cardinals farmhand, spending part of the 2010 season in Memphis.