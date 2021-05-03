Mets fire hitting coaches after loss to Cardinals Monday

FILE – In this Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 file photo, New York Mets hitting coach Chili Davis watches from the top of the dugout steps during the fifth inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach, Fla. Hitting coach Chili Davis will keep on working remotely when the New York Mets open summer training camp Friday, July 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

ST. LOUIS- With team star Francisco Lindor in a prolonged slump to start the season, the New York Mets announced after Monday night’s 6-5 loss to the Cardinals that it had fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater.

This is a 2021 photo of Tom Slater of the New York Mets baseball team. . (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via AP)

Hugh Quattlebaum, just hired this offseason as the organization’s minor league director of hitting development, has been named hitting coach, with Kevin Howard, who also had just come aboard this offseason as farm director, moving into the assistant’s role.

The Mets have the 10th ranked offense in the National League and 20th overall in Major League Baseball.

The move comes after the team scored 5,8 and 5 runs respectively over the last three games including Monday night at Busch Stadium. But the lack of offense has already spoiled two starts this season by Mets ace Jacob deGrom, including one last week against the Boston Red Sox.

Howard was a one-time Cardinals farmhand, spending part of the 2010 season in Memphis.