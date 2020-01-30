Michelob Ultra drinkers could get free beer by sending receipts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Miller-Coors is trying to get people who drink Michelob Ultra to switch brands by offering them free beer. Claiming your Saint Archer Gold six-pack is easy if you have a receipt from a Michelob Ultra purchase in the past ten days.

A representative from MillerCoors writes, “Saint Archer Gold knows you may have given in and bought Ultra, so they want to help beer drinkers right their wrong and taste Saint Archer Gold instead.

Just send a photo of the receipt from your Michelob Ultra purchase in the past ten days to tastegold@saintarcherbeer.com. They will send instructions on how to claim your beer for the weekend.

This offer is for adults 21-years of age and older. State-by-state regulations also apply.