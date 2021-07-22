Michelob ULTRA offering free post-workout beer

ST. LOUIS– The fastest-growing beer brand in the country is teaming up with legendary sprinter Usain Bolt to cover the costs of post-workout beers. On July 24, Bolt and Michelob ULTRA want people to head back to their favorite bars to put their post-workout ULTRA on his ‘running tab’.

Bolt, the eleven-time world champion and eight-time gold medalist, says he always had as much fun off the track as on it. He says he strongly believes in the brand’s mantra ‘its only worth it if you enjoy it’.

To put your ULTRA on Bolt’s tab, simply upload your ULTRA receipt to ULTRABeerRun.com. Once the receipt is validated, Michelob Ultra will email a prepaid card up to $5 to reimburse your ULTRA purchase.

If you can’t make it to the bar on July 24, you can still a post-workout beer with Michelob ULTRA’s Beer Run program.

For more information visit www.MichelobULTRA.com.