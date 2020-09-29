Microsoft 365 hit with massive outage

ST. LOUIS – Thousands of people experienced outages on several Microsoft services across the U.S. Momday.

Users of Microsoft Office 365, Outlook, Exchange, Sharepoint, OneDrive and Azure also reported they were unable to login.

The company first announced on twitter it “rolled back the change” that likely caused the issue around 5:00 p.m. Microsoft then went back to twitter about an hour later saying the rollback didn’t completely solve the problem.

As of Tuesday morning, most users should be able to use the affected services. Microsoft officials say they are continuing to monitor their software to ensure systems run at full capacity.