Microsoft claims Xbox Series X ‘the most powerful gaming console’ in reveal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Microsoft revealed more details about its latest creation, the Xbox Series X.

The company originally made the announcement during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in 2019 as ‘Project Scarlett.’ It later unveiled Series X at The Game Awards in December 12, 2019, and scheduled the console’s release in late 2020. This placed the new Xbox in direct competition with Sony’s PlayStation 5, which is also slated to launch in 2020.

But just like Sony, the company has not yet announced both a release date and its cost.

What’s new with the Xbox Series X?

While both Microsoft and Sony have been angling towards an evolved immersive gameplay, Microsoft has deemed its newest creation ‘the most powerful gaming console,’ a bold claim that gamers will hold expectation to.

Here’s an overview of its specs:

Microsoft says that the new Xbox will deliver four times the processing power of an Xbox One, and over eight times the performance of the original Xbox, which was released in 2001.

Long loading screen times have also been addressed, according to the company.

A new feature powered by the Xbox Velocity Architecture will allow players to switch easily between multiple titles and resume instantly from where the player last left off in ‘Quick Resume.’

For appearances, nothing too drastic to see in the new console but some refinements were made. Previous Xbox consoles took up space, but the Xbox Series X is designed to ‘fit seamlessly’ into the player’s home. It resembles a desktop CPU, a mini-fridge, or even a combination of both.

Microsoft retained its sleek, black outer shell, and is designed to support both vertical and horizontal orientation.

To get an idea of how big it will actually be, it will measure 151 mm by 151 mm by 301 mm (roughly six by six by 12 inches).

Refinements made to its newest controller

Little was also done to the appearance of its newest controller, retaining its general shape and original dark color.

But Microsoft did refine, and even add, some aspects such as its new ‘Share’ button to make capturing screenshots and game clips easier and faster.

A new hybrid d-pad was also installed, inspired by the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

“Some gamers need to hit accurate diagonals or perform sweep actions, which is where the facetted dish is designed to excel. And, of course, based on personal playstyles, some people just prefer one over the other,” said Xbox Senior Designer Ryan Whitaker.

The company also made adjustments to its ergonomics for a wider range of people, enabling a child with small hands to play comfortably without sacrificing the comfort for those with larger hands.

A tactile dot pattern was also added to its triggers and bumpers.

“That’s something we’ve had on special edition controllers and fans love it. Now it’s the new standard,” Whitaker said.

Latency was also reduced, which will improve the responsiveness of the controller. That also includes the time it takes for the player’s input to be registered by the console and then displayed on the screen.

And the new controller won’t just be compatible to the Xbox Series X. It will also be playable with the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs.

The controller will come with every Xbox Series X console.

What games will be available at launch?

Thousands apparently, according to Microsoft. In addition to new titles, thousands of games from four generations will be available to play at launch. An additional library of over 100 games will also be available with the Xbox Game Pass.

“We believe that not only should gamers be able to play all of their games from the past without needing to purchase them again, but they should play better than ever before,” said Jason Ronald, Director of Program Management for Xbox Series X.

The new console will continue to feature backward compatible titles, and many of those games will be able to be played at an even higher performance and visual quality than when it was played on its original launch platform.

The Xbox Velocity Architecture’s ability to address in-game load times will also be applied to those backward compatible games as well.

Here’s a quick overview of what’s confirmed to come out:

(Bolded titles are will only be exclusive to the Xbox Series X, and * means that at no additional cost, players who bought the game on Xbox One will be able to play it on the Xbox Series X.)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla* Ubisoft Holiday 2020 Battlefield 6 EA 2021 Bright Memory Infinite Playism Call of the Sea* Raw Fury Chivalry 2 Torn Banner Studios 2020 Chorus* Deep Silver 2021 Control Remedy Cris Tales Dreams Uncorporated Cyberpunk 2077* CD Projekt Red Cygni: All Guns Blazing Keel Works Demon Turf Fabraz Destiny 2 Bungie DiRT 5* Codemasters October 2020 Dying Light 2 Techland Fortnite Epic Games Launch Gears 5* Microsoft Launch Gods and Monsters Ubisoft Holiday 2020 Gothic Remake THQ Nordic Grand Theft Auto 5 Rockstar 2021 Halo Infinite* Mirosoft Launch Hitman 3 IO Interactive 2021 In Sound Mind We Create Stuff 2021 Madden NFL 21* EA 2020 Metal Hellsinger The Outsiders 2021 MicroMan Glob Games Studio 2021 Moonray Everything is Full of Gods 2021 NBA 2K21 EA Holiday 2020 Nth^0 Infinity Reborn KITATUS 2021 Observer (System Redux) Bloober Team Holiday 2020 Outriders Square Enix Holiday 2020 Pragmata Capcom 2022 Psyhotel Ultimate Games Rainbow Six Quarantine Ubisoft 2020-2021 Rainbow Six Siege* Ubisoft Launch Resident Evil: Village Capcom 2021 Scarlet Nexus* Bandai Namco Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Microsoft December 2020 Scorn Ebb Launch Soulborn Pixelmad Studios 2021 The Ascent* Neon Giant Launch The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Daedelic Entertainemtn 2021 The Medium Bloober Team Holiday 2020 The Sims 5 EA The Second Extinction* Systemic Reaction Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 MasterCode 2020 Vampire the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2* Paradox 2020 Warframe Digital Extremes Watch Dogs Legion Ubisoft 2020-2021 WRC 9 Kylotonn 2020 Yakuza: Like a Dragon* SEGA Launch

