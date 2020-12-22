Mid-50s today, but expect much colder temperatures on Christmas morning

ST. LOUIS – Today is the first full day of Winter, but it won’t feel much like it.

Highs will be in the low to mid-50s, 10-15 degrees above normal. Enjoy it, because change is on the way. Tonight, clouds return and winds become gusty.

Expect it to be cloudy and windy with rain by Wednesday afternoon. Still mild with highs in the low-50s. A cold front late Wednesday will bring a sharp drop in temperatures. The rain could mix with or change to light snow before ending Wednesday night.

It will be partly cloudy, windy, and much colder for Christmas Eve with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Expect temperatures in the teens waking up on Christmas morning.