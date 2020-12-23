Mid Rivers Mall surprises deserving mom with $1000 worth of gift cards

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Three area malls surprised several local families this holiday season with a Secret Santa who gave them up to $1,00 worth of gift cards.

St. Clair Square, South County Center, and Mid Rivers Mall all randomly selected three deserving families out of nearly one thousand nominations for their Holiday Gift Guide Program.

Amy Mosier is a mom of three who works tirelessly to provide for her family.

This past year she had to pick up two part-time jobs on top of her full-time job just to get

by, struggling to pay her bills let alone buy gifts for her family and kids.

She was nominated by her cousin and best friend, Stephanie Kanzler, and was selected as one of three families for Mid Rivers Mall.

“Amy is my cousin and one of my best friends. She works three jobs to make sure her three children are taken care of and feel loved,” Kanzler said. “Amy is the first volunteer when anyone needs help and she would give her last dollar if she knew that you needed it! She always has a smile on her face and she never complains.”

Christine Poehling is the Marketing Director for Mid Rivers Mall and spearhead of the Secret Santa program.

“She deserves it,” Poehling said. “I can tell she works really hard saying she has three jobs. I mean that’s crazy. It just felt great to give someone who so deserves it something so special.”

Mosier said she works so hard because she wants all three of her children to go to college and get a good education.

She was not able to go to college and wants her kids to have the best opportunities and reach their maximum potential.

Poehling said this Secret Santa went so well that Mid Rivers Mall will continue to find windows throughout the year to surprise families even beyond the holidays.