Middle School burglary caught on surveillance

MEHLVILLE, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department wants help trying to find three people that broke into a school in Mehlville.

Police released surveillance from Margaret Buerkle Middle School. The break in happened at 1:30 a.m. on July 6, 2020.

Police say the suspects stole several thousand dollars of school property and vandalized the interior of the building.

Two of the suspect returned around 10 p.m. ans stole more school property including musical instruments.

Call Detective Walton at 314-615-4156 or email twalton@stlouisco.com if you know more information.