Midtown bar manager dies following weekend hit ‘n run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A popular Midtown bar manager was struck and killed by a hit and run driver on Mardi Gras weekend. The family of Donovan Callender said he was leaving work to have dinner with his fiancé when he was hit. The family is making a plea for the driver to come forward.

Callender had worked as a bar manager for Field House in Midtown for three years. His friends and family said he loved his job and lived his life to the fullest.

Becky McGinnis, Callender’s fiancé, said he was a loving and caring man who was always willing to help those in need.

“He did not have a mean bone in his body. He was everybody’s friend. He would give you the shirt off his back. He was a wonderful person,” she said.

McGinnis said Callender was walking from the Field House across the street to the rear parking lot of Vito's shortly after 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, February 22.

“He was crossing Olive Street at North Theresa Avenue. He was the victim of a hit and run. The person who hit him did not stop or call 911. He was found lifeless by his friends who worked across the street,” she said. “CPR was unsuccessful and although the paramedics were eventually able to restart his heart, it was too late to save him.”

“All of his injuries were on the left side of his body, so when he got to the hospital, doctors said it was a hit and run. He did not make it. The silver lining is he is an organ donor, he will be able to save lives, he did pass away.”

McGinnis said she hopes someone out there saw something and can help solve the case.

Callender passed away Wednesday morning and would have celebrated his 40th birthday this coming weekend. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.