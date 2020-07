ST. LOUIS – It’s the Midwest Black Restaurant Week. The General Manager with Gourmet Soul Restaurant & Catering made us hungry by explaining everything the restaurant cooks is from scratch.

At the end of the day, the restaurant donates unused food to shelters and first responders.

Midwest Black Restaurant Week goes through Sunday, August 2, 2020. Get the list at BlackRestaurantWeeks.com. Get hours and the menu at GourmetSoul.com.