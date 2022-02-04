Midwest Snowstorm: How much snow fell in the St. Louis region?

NOAA National Snow Totals Map over 72 hours

ST. LOUIS–It is all over except for the plowing.

After three days of precipitation in the St. Louis region, snow is not in the forecast for the area, with a slight warm-up that will help crews clear streets and highways, which were still treacherous Friday morning.

Snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

MODOT says its crews have traveled more than 1,000,000 miles since the storm began Tuesday.

Here are some reports from specific locations from the National Weather Service:

Hannibal, Mo 12.5 in.

Lake St. Louis, Mo 12.0 in.

Pontoon Beach, Ill 11.5 in.

Clarksville, Mo 11.5 in.

Harvester, Mo 11.0 in.

Union, Mo 11.0

Here’s a broad look at local snow totals, according to the National Weather Service’s snowfall analysis over a 72 hour period ending at 6 a.m. Friday.

St. Louis-Lambert International Airport: 8 in.

Bowling Green, Mo 12 in.

City of St. Louis 8 in.

Wentzville, Mo 8 in.

Oakville, Mo 6 in.

Park Hills, Mo 8 in.

Waterloo, Ill 8 in.

Edwardsville, Ill 8 in.

Mascoutah, Ill 4 in.

The NWS says this is the first time since 1993 that six inches of snow has fallen in the region in the month of February.