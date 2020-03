Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We’re kicking off March with some spring-like temperatures.

You can see little signs of spring, especially around Forest Park as buds are starting to pop up and more people starting to pop out.



But with the changing of the seasons, many are also changing out sports. March 1st is the last day for public skating at Steinberg Ice Rink.



We all know we may have a few temperature swings left ahead of us, but folks say for now they’re enjoying the sun and look forward having a bit more fun.