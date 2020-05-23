Military families reflect on Memorial Day after being quarantined on base

Brandi Williamson is the wife of Senior Master Sergeant Bryan Williamson, who is currently stationed at Barksdale AFB. Williamson said she’s thankful for the freedoms that military members died for.

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KTBS ) — Military families are taking time to reflect during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Due to the pandemic, many of them were quarantined for weeks on Barksdale Air Force Base.

She says she honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

“Just being able to take some of the freedoms that our military members died for,” Williamson said. “And not take those for granted anymore. Because now, we’re just starting to get some of those back.”

Williamson says her family will return to church on Sunday for the first time since the pandemic. And she appreciates the freedom to be around her church family once again.