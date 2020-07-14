Millions available in new Missouri programs for small businesses, broadband, and PPE

JEFFERSON, CITY, Mo. – Millions of dollars are being allocated to programs to help fight the economic impact of COVID-19 in Missouri. The state is launching the expansion of broadband access, grants for small businesses, and increasing the local production of PPE.

$50 million in relief funds being sent to help with distance education, telehealth, and emergency services.

Small businesses and family farms are eligible for $30 million in reimbursement of costs of business interruption due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The manufacture of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Misssouri is also being encouraged through a new $20 million program. The grant funding will help create creating new business while contributing to the fight against the current COVID-19.

Apply here for any of these programs.