Mini bike driver dies after crash with car in Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS – A man driving a mini bike died Thursday after crashing into another vehicle in Spanish Lake.

The crash happened at 8:40 p.m. at Bowers Avenue at Congress Avenue.

Police said a 38-year-old man was riding a Coleman mini bike and headed west on Scott Avenue at Bowers Avenue when he entered the intersection and hit a Ford Fusion that was travelling southbound.

The man riding the mini bike was thrown from it. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Ford Fusion driver remained at the scene. He is cooperating with investigators. The driver was not injured.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Unit is leading the investigation.

