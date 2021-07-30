Miniseries on Pam Hupp case searching for more actors in key roles

UNSPECIFIED: 78th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured in this screengrab released on February 28, (l-r) Renée Zellweger speaks onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards broadcast on February 28, 2021. — (Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Actress Renée Zellweger will star as Pam Hupp in a miniseries based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. “The Thing About Pam” is a six-episode show based on the Missouri case that FOX 2 investigative reporter Chris Hayes broke a decade ago. Dateline has turned it into a series of specials and a podcast.

The series is now looking for more actors to play roles in the show. Backstage.com reports that additional actors are being sought by Terri Taylor Casting. Production is expected to start in September.

Betsy Faria was stabbed to death at her home in December 2011. Her husband, Russ, was convicted in 2013 for the murder after a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigation used Hupp as a star witness.

Pam Hupp says her intended victims were looking for their “15 minutes of fame” in jail calls Russ Faria was found not guilty in a second trial in 2015. The second trial revealed all of the evidence in the murder of Russ’ wife, including evidence—and motive—pointing to Hupp as the possible killer.

In 2016, Hupp shot and killed Louis Gumpenberger in a plot to deflect the heat she was feeling from law enforcement outside of Lincoln County. Federal investigators were looking into Hupp.

In June 2019, Hupp submitted an Alford plea to avoid the death penalty in the Gumbpenberger case. She admitted that the state of Missouri had enough evidence to convict her of Gumpenberger’s murder. She shot him to death in her home.

Hupp is currently serving a life sentence in a Missouri state prison. She just pled not guilty to killing Betsy Faria.