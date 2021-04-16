Minor details left on Fox 2’s Lakeside Renovation and Design weather deck project

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Lakeside Renovation and Design only has a few more details left on the FOX 2 weather deck.
Matthew Jennings with Lakeside Renovation and Design said the bar top counters will go in during the week of April 19. Plumbers will also be coming out that week to hook up the lines to make the gas fireplace light up. The team still needs to finish up the stone and the sills.
The big reveal will happen in early May.
Jennings said Lakeside Renovation and Design can install a standard-sized deck in just about two weeks. A project like the FOX 2 weather deck takes about six weeks to complete.