Missing 12 year old from Texas could be in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing child from Texas who may be in the St. Louis area.

The agency says Kaylee Baker, 12, was last seen in Houston, Texas on October 26, 2020. She may be with what is only being described as an unknown male.

Baker is 5 feet tall and weighs 163 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about Baker, you’re asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST/1-800-843-5678 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.