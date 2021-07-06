Missing 12-year-old girl found safe in Waterloo, Ill.

UPDATE from Monroe County Sheriff’s Dept.: Hannah has been located. Thank you for your support and assistance in helping us locate her.

PREVIOUS STORY:

WATERLOO, Ill. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who disappeared two nights ago.

According to the sheriff’s department, Hannah Hesterberg was last seen around 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, in the 4100 block of Hanover Road.

Hannah stands 5’4″ and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes. She was wearing jeans and a black sleeveless shirt with a dragon on it.

Authorities believe Hannah may be in the Dupo or Cahokia area.