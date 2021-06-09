Missing 71-year-old man walked away from St. Louis County group home Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An Endangered Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old man. Police say that Dennis Robert Noftsinger walked away from the Sylvan House Group Home Tuesday and has not returned.
The assisted living facility is located in south St. Louis County near Jefferson Barracks. He was traveling west toward Telegraph Road. Diagnosed Medical Conditions include schizophrenia and bipolar.
Noftsinger is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, 200 lbs, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray golfer-style hat, green jacket, blue shirt, and light blue jeans.
Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.