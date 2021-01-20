84-year-old Shiloh woman found

Rita Pour, 84, has been found as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

SHILOH, Ill. – The Shiloh Police Department has issued a silver alert for 84-year-old Rita Pour Wednesday.

Officers responded to Morningside of Shiloh at 1201 Hartman Lane where Pour was last seen Tuesday at about 6:00 p.m.

Pour is described as 5 feet 6 inches, weighing about 130 pounds. She has gray hair and green eyes. She possibly has dementia. It is unknown what she was wearing the last time she was seen.

If anyone has seen Pour or has information on her whereabouts contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.