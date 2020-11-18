Missing 86-year-old Millstadt woman

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – An 86-year-old woman from St. Clair County is missing.

The St. Clair County Illinois Sheriff’s Department received the report. Helen L. Rogers has been missing since Tuesday. She was last known to have left her Millstadt, Illinois home that day at about 1:30 p.m.

Police said it is believed she was going to the River City Casino in St. Louis, Mo. She was driving a beige 2005 Kia Sedona with Illinois license plate number W230146. Police said they don’t think she ever arrived at the casino.

Rogers is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, brown eyes and light brown hair. Police do not know what she was wearing when she left home. She does use a walker and is known to have some memory loss.

Anyone with information about Rogers’ whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2051.