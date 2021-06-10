Missing Affton man may be trying to make way to East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County Police need help looking for a missing man. Police say 42-year-old Leon Goodwen’s family and friends reported him missing on June 7.

Loved ones say Goodwen was last seen on June 6 leaving a convenience store in the 8400 block of Gravois in the Affton area.

His family is concerned for his well-being because he is suffering from mental health issues. They say he has never gone missing for any period of time in the past. They also say he hasn’t been in contact with his family since he was last seen which is out of character for him.

Goodwen only recently moved to Affton and is unfamiliar with the area. He may be attempting to return to East St. Louis and is familiar with public transportation.

If you may have seen Goodwen, call Detective Taylor with St. Louis County Police at 635-529-8225.