‘Missing chicken: Belligerent. Non-cooperative. Foul smelling’ Swansea Police looking for bird’s owner

SWANSEA, Ill. – A missing bird is going viral on the Swansea Police Departments Facebook page and the comments are hilarious. Police posted this statement about a bird someone found in town:
Missing chicken.
Found 1501 North Illinois. Loud. Belligerent. Non-cooperative. Foul smelling. Won’t leave.
If you have lost your chicken, call us.
Serious police work here folks.Swansea Police Department’s Facebook Page.
Commenters on the Facebook post are having some fun too. Many of them are pointing out that the bird is actually a guinea.
“That’s a fancy chicken!” writes Sharon.
“Tastes just like chicken!” writes JoAnne.
“Brandy I told you there were chickens across the road! One made a daring escape,” states Charla.
“That’s a guinea! We will take it if the owner isn’t found!” said Michele.