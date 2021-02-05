Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for East St. Louis man

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Swansea Police Department and the Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who has a condition that places him in danger.

DeLarry A Spriggs, a 54 -year-old black male, has been reported missing from East St. Louis.

Spriggs is described as being approximately 6’1” tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

According to investigators, Spriggs was last seen in the 1000 block of Tudor Avenue at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 1 wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and a red cap with a black jacket.

Anyone with information regarding Spriggs’ whereabouts should contact the Swansea Police Department at (618)233-8114 or 911.