Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for woman last seen Oct 5

ST. LOUIS – Authorities are asking the public for assistance in the search for 57-year-old Donna C. Schindler. She has been listed as missing and has not been seen since Monday, October 5.

Donna is approximately 5’7″ weighing 130 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to police, Donna was last seen by her roommate entering a taxi cab and stated that she does not wish to be found. She has been diagnosed with a mental illness and is believed to be not medically compliant.

If you have spoken with Donna or know her whereabouts, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.