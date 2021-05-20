Missing Fulton woman arrested in Illinois

FULTON, Mo.– A missing Fulton woman has been found in Centralia, Ill. and is in custody on outstanding warrants.

Tori Taylor’s family reported her missing on April 28. Police determined Taylor was the same person involved in a reported kidnapping they were investigating.

Police say Taylor had no contact with anyone since April 20 when she appeared online for a court date in Montgomery County.

On Tuesday night, Taylor called her family. They then contacted the Fulton Police Department who was able to find Taylor a few hours later in Centralia. She was taken into custody for outstanding warrants in Missouri.

Police started investigating the possible kidnapping case on April 26.

The department released images of a vehicle that was last seen on security video near E. 8th and State Street. The vehicle is described as gray or a dark-colored Dodge Charger with three men inside.

Police later said Taylor borrowed a car from a friend who lives in Fulton on April 21 and promised to return it but has not. No word on the whereabouts of that car.

Police are thanking everyone who provided tips on this case.