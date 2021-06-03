Missing Girard man walked away from his home Tuesday

GIRARD Ill. – The Macoupin County Sheriffs Office is asking the public for help to find a missing man. Randy Kahl, 62, walked away from his home in the 100 block of West Mill Street in Girard at around 2:00 am Tuesday. He has not been seen since.
Police say that Kahl is very ill and did not take his cell phone or ID with him.
Kahl has lost several pounds since the picture was taken and no longer has a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, red T-shirt, and pajama pants.
If anyone has information as to Randy’s whereabouts please contact the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 854-3135 or the Girard Police Department at (217) 627-3321.