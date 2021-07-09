Missing man headed to Memphis last seen near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking for your help to find a missing man. Tyshawn D. Owens, 25, was traveling by Greyhound Bus from northern Illinois to Memphis to visit his grandmother.

Owens told his relatives that he got off at the wrong stop near St. Louis and was in Fairview Heights near the Metro Link Station on Illinois Route 161 and St. Clair Avenue. He was calling on July 8 from a business because he does not have a cell phone.

Owens told his family that he would try to make it to Memphis and did not need help. They have not heard from him since.

Tyshawn is 5’11 tall, 170 lbs, was last seen wearing a black shirt with neon highlights, green shorts, black and white tennis shoes, and carrying an all-grey bag. He also suffers from mental illness and may be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairview Heights Police Department at (618) 489-2100.