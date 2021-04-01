Missing Missouri adult and child last seen near West Memphis

Kannon Tucker, Alex Tucker, and an example of a vehicle they may be traveling in.

KENNETT, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a missing adult and child. Alex Tucker, 30, and Kannon Tucker, 7, were last seen Wednesday evening near West Memphis, Arkansas. They were on their way home to Kennett, Missouri.

Police say that they had a flat tire while crossing the bridge at West Memphis. The last time anyone heard from them was on Wednesday at around 7:20 pm. They may be traveling in a black 2017 Chevrolet Cruze with Missouri plate ID EB7L2T.

Alex Tucker was last seen wearing a blue Magellan button-up shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. He is described as a white male, with brown hair, brown eyes, 6′ tall, and weighing 200 lbs.

Kannon Tucker was last wearing a dark-colored Under Armour shirt and white Nike shoes. He is described as a white male, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and weighing 45 lbs.

If you have any information about their location call the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office at 573-888-2409.