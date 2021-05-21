Missing Missouri teen Mikayla Jones found dead

FARMINGTON, Mo. – A missing Missouri teen has been found dead. Mikayla Jones, 18, was last seen alive by her family at their home in Farmington on May 3rd. Her mother released a statement to thank the community for acting like an extended family to find Mikayla.
“Our lives have changed forever. As a parent, there is no way to prepare for the unbearable feeling that comes with a tragedy like this. But, comfort can be found knowing that I will see my daughter again. I’m humbly appreciative of the unity the community has shown to group together and work cohesively as a large extended family with one goal in mind, to find Mikayla. A sincere thank you to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department for their tireless efforts, and to the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from friends and strangers alike.
At this time we do not understand the reasoning a tragedy like this has found our family, but we are thankful that our Lord gives us the strength to endure. Mikayla has clearly touched the lives of many, and she will always be remembered and honored as the beacon that lights up the room.
-Stacie Jones”Statement from Stacie Jones
The circumstances surrounding the death have not yet been released by local law enforcement. This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the FOX 2 Newsroom.
