Missing Missouri woman last seen leaving Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missing Person Support Center is asking for your help to find a 40-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday at around 9:15 pm. Marissa Lane was seen leaving in her car from the Hollywood Casino parking garage in Maryland Heights. She is lives in Warren County but has ties to St. Charles County.

Lane is described as about 5’2″ tall, 130 lbs, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black pants with a mustard-colored sweater at the time of her disappearance. She drives a blue/gray Nissan Rogue with Missouri tag ID #LA3K0H.

Call the Warren County Sheriff’s office at 636-456-7088 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573–526-6178.