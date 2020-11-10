Missing Missouri woman last seen leaving Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missing Person Support Center is asking for your help to find a 40-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday at around 9:15 pm. Marissa Lane was seen leaving in her car from the Hollywood Casino parking garage in Maryland Heights. She is lives in Warren County but has ties to St. Charles County.

Lane is described as about 5’2″ tall, 130 lbs, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black pants with a mustard-colored sweater at the time of her disappearance. She drives a blue/gray Nissan Rogue with Missouri tag ID #LA3K0H.

Call the Warren County Sheriff’s office at 636-456-7088 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573–526-6178.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News