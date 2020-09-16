Missing St. Charles County teen with autism last seen Tuesday

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old who has autism. Bryce Layne was last seen in the 3300 block of Hampton Crossing Court in St. Charles County Tuesday morning. Police think he he may be driving a 2016 Honda CR-V with Missouri license plate LA5 K8Z.

Layne is described as a white male, 5’7″ tall and 146 lbs. He was last seen wearing an Adidas shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to dial 911 or call 636-949-3000.