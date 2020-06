ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis County police need your help finding a missing man who suffers from dementia. Joseph Coleman, 65, was last seen around 12:20 am at the Dolan Memory Care Nursing Home in Maryland Heights.

Coleman is six feet tall, weighs 209 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, and flip flops. If you see him call 911 or St. Louis County Police.