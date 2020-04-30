Missing St. Louis County teen and son last seen Sunday

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking the public for help to find a 16-year-old and her one-year-old son. The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Destiny and Von Holmes.

Police say that they left her mother’s home in the 1200 block of Senate Drive on foot Sunday night. The last contact with Destiny was with her grandmother by phone on Tuesday afternoon.

Destiny is not the child’s legal guardian and police say she is believed to be incapable of caring for the child. Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-355-1200.

