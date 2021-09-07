Missing your teeth? Officers find dentures at the DuQuoin State Fair

DuQUOIN, Ill. – How do you leave without your teeth? Well, someone left their dentures at the DuQuoin State Fair. Illinois State Police are trying to connect the falsies with their owner.

They posted an image to Facebook with a lot of jokes:

“Are you missing something? 🦷 Your dentures were found over in Conservation World. They are now at the lost and found at the Grandstand. Thank you to the nice fairgoer that flagged us down with these abandoned chompers. You never know what you’re going to see….

Just call me the tooth fairy. Here is your “tooth pic” for the day.

What did the dentist see at the North Pole?

A molar bear!

What do tooth fairies have on their phones? Bluetooth!

Alright, that’s enough. Seriously though, come get your teeth. Haha”