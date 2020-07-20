Mission Taco Joint employee tests positive for COVID-19, Central West End location closed Sunday night

ST. LOUIS – Mission Taco Joint’s Central West End location will be closed Sunday night after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Mission Taco Joint said in a Tweet, “our Central West End location will be closed this evening as a member of our team has just tested positive for COVID-19. We will be taking the evening to professionally deep clean the entire restaurant, and we will reassess reopening plans tomorrow. Our team has been extremely diligent with our strict safety protocols of temperature checking, required masks at all times, and constant sanitizing and hand washing. The employee is thankfully feeling fine, and we are appreciative that they proactively got tested. Thank you to all our employees and guests as we navigate this difficult time. Please be kind and wear a mask. All other locations are open for carryout and limited seating.”