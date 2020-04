ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Circuit Attorney's Office has charged a St. Louis County officer with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 12-year-old. Akeelah Jackson, 12, was critically injured in 2019 by a St. Louis County Police SUV. She was hit at Halls Ferry Road and Canaan Avenue.

Police say Officer Preston Marquart’s lights and sirens were not activated when a suspect with questionable vehicle registration was pursued.