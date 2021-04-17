Mississippi River volunteers tracking and removing plastic for a pilot project

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Pollution in the Mississippi River is a problem that we have been battling for decades. But there is a new effort to clean things up. That’s where we find FOX 2’s Patrick Clark.

Crews will be at North Riverview Park beginning at around 9:00 am. Volunteers will be picking up trash and specifically looking for plastics to pick up along the Mississippi River.

This is the second of three pilot projects along the Mississippi River. This team was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana last week with the same mission. Next weekend they’ll be in St. Paul Minnesota.

They will be tracking the plastics to help scientists, policymakers, and businesses reduce the amount of plastic pollution in the river.

The initiative is operated under the leadership of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI), the mayors of the Mississippi River in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme, National Geographic Society , and the University of Georgia.

Location:

North Riverfront Park

10550 Riverview Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63137