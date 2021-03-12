Missouri a step closer to passing gas tax increase

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Missouri’s gas tax could soon see its first increase in nearly 25 years after the Senate approved the measure Thursday.

Senate President Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, is the sponsor of Senate Bill 262 which passed 21-13. The hike would increase the tax 2.5 cents per gallon annually for five years, with a total of 12.5-cents. Currently, Missouri has the third-lowest gas tax, 17-cents, in the country, behind Alaksa and Hawaii, Schatz said on the Senate floor. By 2026, the gas tax would be 29.5 cents.

The legislation comes with a 100 percent rebate for Missourians, as long as they keep their receipts for an entire year. Drivers would apply for the rebate once a year.

Schatz said this increase is expected to bring in 460 million dollars a year once fully in place and would go towards roads and bridges.

“One of the things that somebody is going to have to solve in the future of how we take care of our roads and bridges, but today, if we do not address what’s in front of us, we’re just being complacent just like everybody else and ignoring something that’s incurring on,” Schatz said.

Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, is concerned Missourians won’t keep their receipts for a year for the rebate.

“You know and I know that the hurdles of doing that, which include keeping every single gas receipt for the entire year, itemizing your taxes which a lot of people don’t,” Eigel said.

The last time Missouri raised its gas tax was in 1996. The measure now heads to the House for approval.