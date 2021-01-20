Missouri activating National Guard to help with mass COVID vaccinations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– The Missouri National Guard will be deployed to nine sites across the state to help administer COVID-19 vaccines. There will be one National Guard team set up in each of the nine Missouri Highway Patrol Troop districts. The exact locations have not been released.

Gov. Mike Parson said during an afternoon briefing that the teams are expected to be set up by the end of the month. One team will set up this weekend in Southeast Missouri to do a test run.

The mass vaccination sites will be able to vaccinate 2,500 a day when they are fully up and running.

Gov. Parson also said supply remains limited but by the end of this week the state expects 76,000 vaccines and another 76,000 by the end of next week.

Missouri has administered 265,000 COVID doses so far.

Gov. Parson also said the positivity rate in Missouri has dropped 5 full percentage points in the last week and is now sitting at 12.4%. It was at a high of 20.4% in November.

FOX2 Capitol Bureau reporter Emily Manley is monitoring the press conference and will have more tonight at FOX2 News at 5.