JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has dismissed most of the lawsuits he filed earlier this year against school districts over mask mandates. Schmitt’s office announced Friday that he was dismissing all but seven of the more than 40 lawsuits he filed in January.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports suits against school districts in Normandy, Clayton, University City, Maplewood-Richmond Heights, and the city of St. Charles, would continue. St. Charles no longer has mask rules.

Schmitt’s office had previously said districts that dropped their mask mandates but kept in place “triggers” to allow them to be reinstated if COVID case numbers surged again would remain a party to the suit, but spokesman Chris Nuelle tells the Post-Dispatch the attorney general would refile the lawsuits if districts reinstate the mask mandates.