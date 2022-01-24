Missouri AG sues more St. Louis school districts over mask rules

ST. LOUIS – Eight more school districts in the St. Louis area are among nine sued Monday in county courts across the state as Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt continues his push to stop districts from enforcing what he says are illegal mask mandates.

Kirkwood, Ritenour, Bayless, Jennings, Hancock Place, Maremec R-III, University City, and the Special School District of St. Louis County on Monday joined thirty-six other school districts sued Friday.

“As we’ve made clear from the beginning, the power to make health decisions for their children should be in the hands of parents, not bureaucrats. Today I’m filing nine more lawsuits against school districts that are illegally enforcing mask mandates on schoolchildren,” Schmitt said in a news release. “Masking children all day in school is ineffective and these endless pandemic restrictions lead to lasting, negative psychological impacts on children and teens. This is a fight worth fighting, and I’m not going to back down.” The Lexington School District was the other school system sued Monday.

Monday afternoon, the city of St. Charles School District responded to its inclusion in the list of schools taken to court on Friday, saying it was “deeply disappointed,” adding: “This cynical action is a waste of taxpayer dollars and serves to undermine the authority of local, publicly elected officials and, thus, the will of the people. The City of St. Charles School District and its Board of Education will continue to serve the citizens of our district by protecting the health and well-being of our students, staff and community, and

remaining dutiful in educating the future of our great nation.”

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) said Monday the districts should be reimbursed to defend themselves “against the attorney general’s frivolous lawsuits.”

“Every dollar matters in education and local schools cannot afford to burn resources fighting vanity litigation primarily aimed at propping up one man’s failing U.S. Senate campaign,” she said.

FOX 2 asked Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s office for comment on the litigation and has not received a response.

Here are the rest of the St. Louis area school districts facing mask mandate lawsuits:

Francis Howell

Fort Zumwalt

Affton

St. Charles

Hazelwood

Rockwood

Ladue

Dunklin R-V

Lindbergh

Grandview

Fox C-6

Ferguson-Florissant

Maplewood

Clayton

St. Louis City

Parkway

Brentwood

Valley Park

Pattonville

Webster Groves

Mehlville