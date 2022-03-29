ST. LOUIS–On the same day that the Senate Education Committee heard testimony on several bills that would ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory and other areas of study that are considered “divisive” and would also require school districts to place curriculum, teaching materials and other information online for the public, Missouri’s Attorney General launched a portal for parents to report “objectionable curriculum.”

The “Students First Initiative” follows on the heels of another portal Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, created to have parents report on schools that required masking and other COVID-related mandates. Within just a few days, that portal amassed more than 13,000 pages of documents, according to a response to a FOX2 request for public records.

“Parents have every right to know exactly what is being taught to their kids when they go to school every day. For too long, our schools have stonewalled parents and resisted transparency when it comes to curriculum, policies, and practices,” Schmitt said in a news release. My office will work directly with parents to bring to light curriculum and practices that prioritize injecting politics into the classroom. Together with parents across the state, we can put an end to these woke policies and lesson plans and ensure that our children are receiving the best possible education.”