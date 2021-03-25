Missouri again mulls ending daylight saving time

ST. LOUIS–Sick of springing forward and falling back? According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Missouri is one of at least 28 states to introduce legislation this year that would eliminate daylight saving time. Three bills on the subject were heard in committee Wednesday. Similar legislation is pending in Illinois.

At least 350 bills have been proposed nationwide on the subject since 2015, according to the NCSL. None of them if passed, would have any legal weight unless Congress passes legislation to allow it. Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is a co-sponsor of the Sunshine Protection Act which would do away with Daylight saving.

Advocates say making the switch could lead to a reduction in car accidents, boost physical fitness and cut energy costs.

State Rep. Michael O’Donnell (R-Oakville), a sponsor of one of the Missouri bills, tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch opposition from school interests concerned about children being in the dark in the morning hours could be solved by pushing back the start of the school day..