Missouri Amber Alert: Missing 5-year-old taken by father

AVA, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old. They say Craig Emmerson’s father took him from their home in Ava, Missouri. This was after assaulting the mother and firing a gun inside. He told her that she would never see her son again. They may be going to Springfield or Howell County.

Example of the vehicle they may be traveling in.

Craig Emmerson, 5, and Craig Emmerson, 53, were last seen in a black 2020 Jeep Gladiator. The Missouri license plate ID is SKU1LY. The vehicle has red wheels and accessories. They were last seen traveling north on Route B at 3:30 pm Thursday.

The 5-year-old is described as 4′ tall, 60 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black superhero t-shirt, jeans, and “Hey Dude” shoes.

The 53-year-old father is described as 6′ tall, 190 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a long beard and tattoos on both arms, chest, and back.

The license plate on the Jeep is described as a motorcycle plate. The correct plate is 4FDR55 but it is not on the vehicle at the moment.