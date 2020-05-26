Missouri American Water building new plant to serve residents of St. Louis County area

ST. LOUIS – With expanded access to water sources and room to grow, the new Missouri American Water plant has begun construction of a new service center in North St. Louis County, officials said this week.

The new 10,000 square foot service center is located at 9040 Frost Street in Berkeley. Company officials pointed out the new building will increase efficiency, allow for faster responses to emergency main breaks, and reduce travel time to customer service appointments.

“This investment will enhance our ability to provide outstanding service and reliability to

our customers, who are at the center of everything we do,” said Debbie Dewey,

president of Missouri American Water.

As part of the plant construction plan the service center is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. Missouri American Water, they are the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people, according to a statement.

American Water has not released if the project will not have an immediate impact on rates.

