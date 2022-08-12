AFFTON — Missouri American Water announced that it will replace aging water mains in Affton starting later this year. The project will cost $5 million to replace the 90-year-old pipes.

The water main is nearly 8,000 feet, which is approximately 1.5 miles. The company is upgrading the aging cast-iron water mains that were installed in the 1930s with new ductile iron mains along the following streets:

· Gravois Road from Tesson Ferry Road to New Hampshire Avenue

· New Hampshire Avenue from Gravois Road to Weber Road

· Weber Road from Valcour Avenue to Gravois Road

Traffic detours will continue around the New Hampshire Avenue railroad crossing for approximately one week followed by an approximate three-week detour of the Weber Road railroad crossing. Traffic will be detoured onto Valcour Avenue, Heege Road, and Mackenzie Road.

The company will also replace eight fire hydrants and 140 service lines along the pipeline route.

If weather permits the construction will be completed in late fall. Construction will take place between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Some after-hour work may be necessary for high-traffic areas to minimize inconvenience to our customers. The final restoration of streets and yards will take place in the spring.

To view a map of pipe replacement projects, visit Missouri American Water’s new interactive map .