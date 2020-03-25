This is a list of Missouri and Illinois coronavirus resources. Read all local and national stories about coronavirus here. Download our app for alerts about major closings. Check our school, church, and business closings page for organizations self-reporting disruptions to their schedule.

Missouri and Illinois officials are updating the numbers daily. You can find the Missouri information here and the Illinois information here.

Staying informed is crucial during a crisis. St. Louis County is providing a text message service for the latest coronavirus information. All you need to do to sign up is text STLOUISCOALERT to 67283.

Schnucks says that they have a new tool to help stay up-to-date with store hours and services. A new page on their website has the most recent store information.

Amid this coronavirus pandemic, Ameren Missouri is helping it’s customers who are experiencing hardship due to reduced hours or layoffs. They’ve partnered with United Way of Greater St. Louis and Heat-Up Missouri and provided 1 million dollars in energy assistance funds to those impacted by this crisis.

To determine if you qualify to participate in Ameren Missouri’s new coronavirus income relief program or to fill out an application, visit 211helps.org/AmerenRelief.

If you are experiencing symptoms or came in contact with someone testing positive, contact St. Louis County Health Line at 314-615-2660. You can also call 211 for general COVID-19 questions. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline can be reached at 877-435-841.